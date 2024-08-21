Leadership Clark County Seeking Community Project Requests

Leadership Clark County (LCC) is looking for community nonprofits or public sector organizations who would like to engage with a team of community leaders from the LCC class of 2025 to complete a project. Getting involved is as simple as preparing a letter of interest that answers these two questions and submit to director@leadershipclarkcounty.com by September 9th.

What challenge or area of need in your organization could you use a group of volunteer leaders to help explore? (explain in one to two paragraphs) Are you able to commit 2-4 hours per month to work with a LCC volunteer group to define a plan and act on it between October 2024 and May 2025.

LCC especially encourages LCC alums who serve on boards, committees, commissions and/or task forces to consider submitting a letter of interest. Please note that projects must be completed within the class year, which ends in May 2025. Qualified letters of interest will be interviewed towards the end of September to learn more about the Leadership Clark County project process and will also have time to work directly with members of the Project Team to refine and/or discuss your project ideas.

LCC also announced that on September 10th from 5-7pm at the Historic Trust Artillery Barracks it will host a reception to meet the Class of 2025. The class will be announced around 5:15pm and then appetizers and drinks will be available. RSVP Here