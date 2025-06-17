Greg Kimsey named Auditor of the Year by Secretary of State

Washington State Secretary of State Steve Hobbs earlier this month presented Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey with the state’s Auditor of the Year Award during the Washington State Association of County Auditors 2025 Elections Conference.

Secretary Hobbs’ commented during the award presentation: “The successful 2024 election cycle was a culmination of years and years of hard work and preparation. However, no one could have predicted the events that occurred in October 2024, as we saw multiple ballot drop boxes attacked. These attacks began a chain of events to protect our voters and elections administrators who all too often have found themselves in dangerous situations from this unprecedented threat. I’m grateful for the response and support we received from the FBI, our Congressional delegation, Governor’s Office, and the National Guard. However, in the center of all of this was a County Auditor.

County Auditor Kimsey not only was providing on-the-ground response to a frightened community. They were also on the scene retrieving burned and destroyed ballots directly from the targeted ballot drop boxes. Following these events, this County Auditor improved their fire suppression systems and shared that new system so that others could be better prepared in the future. In addition to these attacks, this County Auditor was also administering an election for a tightly contested congressional district seat that was in the national spotlight. It is my honor to present this year’s County Auditor of the Year to Greg Kimsey, Clark County Auditor.” “I’m honored by the recognition. However, it’s the efforts of the Elections Office staff that deserve the credit,” said Kimsey who has served as Auditor since January 1999.

Rising Star of the Year Award: Secretary Hobbs also presented Luba Ross, Elections Coordinator at Clark County Elections with the Rising Star of the Year Award. This award is presented to an individual that, regardless of their position, rose above others and has earned the respect of their peers within the election community.

Secretary Hobbs said Ross received multiple nominations. Hobbs also stated, “Within the nominations I received, this individual was described as, ‘an absolute rockstar with a true passion for election administration,’ and ‘deeply committed to the challenge of ensuring that citizens are confident that election results accurately reflect voters’ collective decisions.’”

At the conference, Secretary Hobbs commended attendees saying, “As Secretary of State, I’m proud of you — county and state election officials. Together, we ensure that elections in Washington state are conducted fairly, transparently, and accessible to all voters.”