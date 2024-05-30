Foundation for VPS annual luncheon meets goal of raising $175,000.00

On May 16th the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools held its Bright Futures Annual Luncheon at the Hilton Vancouver. The annual fundraising event brought in $175,000 for the Foundation, which Foundation Executive Director Jenny Thompson said was the amount they were hoping for.

“Our goal was to raise $175,000 at our event this year and we did it,” Thompson said. “Always exciting to see that happen.”

Entertainment at this year’s luncheon event was provided by VPS students, including students in the Skyview High School band. The lunch itself was prepared by the Fort Vancouver High School culinary students. The afternoon consisted of learning about the mission of the Foundation for VPS, inspiring stories for students supported, student entertainment and celebrating the impact that results from a caring community investing in student success.

Thompson said the Foundation has been putting on this annual luncheon event for approximately 22 years, with this being the 20th year that VPS students have catered the event. Every dollar raised during the event will help promote achievement for all VPS students through access to basic needs, early learning, enrichment, mentoring and engaged parents.

“We have six areas of impact at the Foundation for VPS: Basic Needs, Enrichment & Mentoring, Family & Community Engagement, Social-Emotional Health & Well-Being, Early Learning, and College and Career Readiness,” Thompson said. “Money raised at the luncheon will go towards those areas. Examples include eyeglasses for students, utility assistance, grocery cards, family nights at schools and internships for students, just to name a couple.”

With Vancouver Public Schools facing a $35 million budget deficit this next school year, Thompson acknowledged that the Foundation for VPS needs the community’s support now more than ever, so that they can be positioned to support VPS and their students in the coming year. Courtesy of the Foundation for VPS

“The beauty of the money we raise via events like the luncheon is that it is flexible and allows us to meet the greatest needs of our students, even when we may not yet know what they are,” she said. “We are always working closely with VPS, too, and will continue to do so.”

Thompson said that the Foundation is always looking for sponsors, so any area businesses that are interested in helping to support the Foundation can reach out about how to do that. In addition, hosting a drive at your place of business is also a great way to support the Foundation.

“We are getting ready for our back-to-school Write from Start drive and would love to have more businesses participate in that program,” Thompson said. “They can email me at jenny.thompson@vansd.org to learn more.

To learn more about what the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools does, visit their website at www.foundationforvps.org