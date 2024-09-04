ESD 112 seeks candidate to fill vacant board position

Educational Service District (ESD) 112, a vital hub for educational innovation and support in Southwest Washington, is currently seeking a passionate and dedicated individual to fill a vacant position on its Board of Directors. The position is vacant following the resignation of Nancy Miller from District #5. The selected candidate will serve until January 2026 and can run for election during the fall of 2025 if they wish to continue their service on the board.

Why Join the ESD 112 Board?

As a board member, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the strategic direction of ESD 112, an organization that serves over 100,000 students across multiple school districts in Southwest Washington. The ESD board is responsible for policy and governance of ESD 112 and for providing direction to the superintendent who is advised by local school district superintendents. Under law, ESDs are governed by a board of directors consisting of seven citizens who are elected by the school board members in the region’s 30 public school districts. The board members represent geographic director districts based on U.S. Census data. Candidates must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of District #5, which includes parts of the Vancouver and Evergreen School Districts. To explore whether you live within these boundaries, you can view a detailed, searchable map of the ESD 112 Director Districts at https://tinyurl.com/3tmrb63d. Applicants should be aware that they cannot simultaneously serve as a board member or employee of a public school district, Educational Service District, the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, or the State Board of Education.

Position Details

Term Expiration: January 2026

Location: Monthly meetings at ESD 112 headquarters in Vancouver, WA

If you are committed to making a difference in the lives of students and are interested in applying for this position, please contact Kelly Evans at 360-952-3317 or via email at kelly.evans@esd112.org to request application materials. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on September 20, 2024. Completed applications should be sent to:

Mark Hottowe, President

ESD 112 Board of Directors

c/o Kelly Evans

2500 NE 65th Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98661

About ESD 112 ESD 112 equalizes educational opportunities for learning communities through innovative partnerships, responsive leadership, and exceptional programs. For more than 50 years, schools and communities have counted on ESD 112 for essential services. We add value to education through our 300+ programs and services. We’re dedicated to creating innovative, quality programs that respond to unique and sometimes challenging requests from large and small school districts of Southwest Washington and beyond.