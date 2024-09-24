County to Hold Work Sessions on Comprehensive Plan Update Land Use Alternatives

Clark County has announced that as part of its efforts on the 2025 Comprehensive Growth Management Plan update, the Clark County Planning Commission will hold a work session at 5:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, and the Clark County Council will conduct a work session at 9 am Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. The focus of the work sessions will be on the land use alternatives to be studied as part of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS).

Both meetings will be held in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual attendance options. Anyone interested can join in person, on the sixth-floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., or virtually, via Webex. The work sessions are an informational session for the Planning Commission and Council to be briefed by staff in preparation for future hearings. The public is welcome to attend, however there is no opportunity for public comment. That is reserved for the hearing.

Clark County Community Planning accepted more than 130 site-specific comprehensive plan and zoning amendment requests through March 15, 2024. These requests seek changes to properties throughout the unincorporated county, as well as in urban areas, and include, among others, requests for urban growth boundary expansions, for changes to rural lot size requirements, for placement of mining overlays on forest lands, and for allowing greater density on mixed use properties. Site-specific request information and a link to an interactive map showing requests received can be viewed here: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2025-update-site-specific-requests.

Please click on the information icon on the left-hand side of the map for instructions on how to navigate the map.

Certain site-specific requests will be included in the next phase of the plan update process that involves the creation of land use alternatives to be studied as part of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). Additional information about the EIS process for the 2025 Comprehensive Growth Management Plan update is available on this webpage: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/2025-update-eis

Property owners and other interested parties may continue to submit letters and written comments throughout the periodic comprehensive plan update using the webpage form at: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/comp-plan-comments. Alternatively, these comments can be submitted by email to comp.plan@clark.wa.gov or in writing to:

Community Planning

Comp Plan Comments

P.O. Box 9810

Vancouver WA 98666