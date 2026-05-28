County Charter Review Commissioners Available To Meet With Community Groups

The Clark County Charter Review Commissioners are available to meet community members and visit neighborhood associations, religious groups, community organizations and others to discuss possible charter amendments.

Organizations interested in booking a Charter Review Commissioner to speak are asked to complete a form on the county’s website. The Commission has scheduled a series of town hall meetings to get feedback from county residents. The town hall events will be held in each of the five county council districts. The remaining town hall meetings are scheduled as follows:

District 3: 2 to 4 pm Sunday, June 14, Community Room, Cascade Park Library, 600 NE 136th Ave.

District 4: 3 to 5 pm Saturday, June 6, second floor meeting room, Camas Public Library, 625 NE 4th Ave.

District 5: 1 to 3 pm Sunday, June 7, Moulton Falls Room, Battle Ground Event Center, 912 E Main St.

Town halls were held previously for Districts 1 and 2.

Charter Review Commissioners will present information on proposed amendments to the county’s charter, seek feedback from town hall participants, and answer questions about the commission’s work. Anyone wishing to provide written comment to the commission may do so via the county’s website. More information on the Commission’s events is available at https://clark.wa.gov/charter/events.

Any changes to the charter recommended by the Charter Review Commission must go to a countywide vote in a general election. The review commission has set a target of Aug. 4, for submitting any potential changes to the charter to the county Auditor for the November 2026 general election ballot.

Clark County’s home rule charter is the county’s rulebook for how its government is set up and how it operates. It defines roles, powers, elections and processes. It doesn’t set day-to-day policies and cannot override state and federal laws or constitutions.

Fifteen commissioners were elected in November 2025 to serve on the Charter Review Commission. The commission meets at 5 pm on Wednesdays in a hybrid format with both in person and online attendance options. The meetings are held on the sixth floor of the county’s Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. To learn how to join online and provide public comment during a meeting visit https://clark.wa.gov/charter/charter-review-commission-2026-2027. Meeting agendas and video recordings are available on the same web page.