Community Meets Compassion: The Giving Closet’s Lasting Impact

Celebrating 26 years in operation, The Giving Closet has brought dignity and hope to people of all ages and walks of life through its free community store. Founded by Reverend Denise Currie after she had a conversation with Mother Theresa during a humanitarian trip to India, she knew she wanted to do something to help change her corner of the world.

Currie explained that Mother Theresa challenged her group saying, “’Why do you keep coming here? America has a disease. It has poverty of the heart. You need to go home and do this in your own backyard.’”

Currie did exactly that by launching The Giving Closet, which initially operated out of the Vancouver Church attic to assist single mothers in need. Today, the organization serves more than 2,000 households annually with free clothing, shoes, household items and kits, and emergency food in partnership with the Clark County Food Bank. Operating out of a 9,000 square foot warehouse at 2804 A NE 65th Avenue in Vancouver, there is a staff of four people who are supported by a backbone of 70 committed weekly volunteers. On average, the organization receives 750 volunteer hours monthly.

The Giving Closet is the only free clothing facility of this size, and it’s privately funded by donors in the community, in combination with grants and other fundraising. Courtesy of The Giving Closet Courtesy of The Giving Closet

“We believe that our services assist in easing immediate burdens,” Currie said. “This allows families who struggle financially to clothe and feed their growing families without making difficult decisions on what they might otherwise go without. When a family faces less adversity, they are happier and often more productive in their communities. This is something we all benefit from.”

For individuals who are unhoused or transitionally housed, shopping is offered on Thursdays from 2:30 to 3:30pm with no appointment needed. Along with clothing services, a warm meal is also provided. For those who are permanently housed, shopping is available by appointment only.

Currie shared, “Over the years, we have become family and friends with our shoppers. We most look forward to watching their children grow and celebrating life’s victories with them. We have witnessed over the past 25 years that when the community is built up, it unites us all.”

For more information on getting involved as a volunteer, find out details about donating, or learn more about how to schedule an appointment for shopping, visit The Giving Closet here.