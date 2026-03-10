Comcast Completes Network Expansion To Rural Residents Of Clark County

Comcast recently announced it has completed the expansion of its network in an area northeast of Battle Ground Lake as part of its contract approved by the county in July 2024. The finished project brings reliable, high-speed internet to nearly 500 homes in a rural service area that extends from the Northeast corner of Battle Ground Lake east to approximately Northeast 220th Avenue.

The $5.21 million high-speed internet expansion project is being funded as a public-private partnership between Comcast and Clark County, with the county contributing $3.65 million of federal funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. The project aligns with the council policy goal to expand access to high-speed internet throughout the county.

“This public–private partnership has been a great success, and I’m excited to see it completed ahead of schedule and on budget,” said Clark County Council Chair Sue Marshall. “Expanding access to high-speed, broadband internet means more Clark County families can fully participate in modern life, whether that’s working from home, accessing telehealth, supporting students with online learning, or running a home-based business. This project brings underserved rural homes the reliable, future-ready connectivity they need.”

“Comcast is proud to partner with Clark County leaders to close the digital divide and ensure more residents and businesses have access to reliable, high-speed broadband,” said Keith Turner, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region. “This milestone reflects a true community collaboration, delivering fast, affordable connectivity that empowers Clark County families and students to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

For more information about Clark County’s broadband expansion initiative, please visit the Clark County Broadband Program. Information about Comcast’s broadband investments and expansion in rural Clark County is available on the Comcast Network Expansion page.