Columbia Credit Union to match Student Chest Drive

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools (FVPS) has announced that Columbia Credit Union, a longtime supporter of the Foundation, has stepped up to match the first $15,000 Vancouver Public School (VPS) students raised via the Annual Student Chest Drive!

The Student Chest Drive is a fundraising campaign that predates the Foundation for VPS. It began as a student-led movement around World War II when youth were seeing that their peers needed support. They began collecting coins so that they could pool the money raised to provide essentials to their friends. When the Foundation was officially established in 1988, students shifted their efforts to have the money they raised go toward the Foundation.

This year the Foundation was looking for new ways to support the efforts of VPS students as they ran their school-based drives across the district, so when Columbia Credit Union decided to join forces with our students to amplify their impact, it was a game changer. In addition to offering $15,000 in matching funds for the Student Chest Drive, Columbia Credit Union will also be offering their members the option to give a gift as well in their branches.

“Columbia Credit Union believes that investing in our youth today lays the groundwork for a brighter future,” says Michael Florea, Columbia Credit Union Chief Data Officer and FVPS Board Member and CDO. “Partnering with the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools aligns perfectly with our mission to foster community well-being and support local students as they grow and thrive. Matching funds for the Student Chest Drive not only amplifies students’ efforts but also exemplifies our commitment to building financial wellness at every stage of life.”

The Student Chest Drive officially kicks off on November 12th and will run through November 22nd. “It is so exciting to have Columbia Credit Union (Columbia CU) support our students with a $15,000 match for their fundraising. Columbia CU has always been a vital part of our community, investing locally for decades, and this latest investment is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to drive impact in our community with them,” shares Foundation Executive Director, Jenny Thompson.

If you’re feeling inspired and want to help VPS students reach their goal of raising $75,000, you can learn more and give by visiting: bit.ly/StudentChest2024. You can also visit any Columbia Credit Union Branch between Nov. 12th-22nd to make a donation directly to the Foundation’s Student Chest Drive. Find your local branch by visiting: https://www.columbiacu.org/locations/.

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools is an independent, 501(c)3 educational non-profit corporation established in 1988 to support Vancouver Public Schools (VPS). Governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of business, community, and education leaders, the foundation creates opportunities to cultivate and inspire student success. As an educational non-profit entity, the foundation serves students at all 40 VPS schools and programs, providing direct aid to students facing learning barriers due to economic need, as well as financial assistance for learning enrichment and mentoring programs that cannot be funded by the school district.