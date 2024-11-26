CCU McKibbin Legacy Classic Raises Nearly $200K for Nonprofits

The 8th annual Columbia Credit Union McKibbin Legacy Classic—a charity golf tournament organized by Columbia Credit Union and presented by Vesta Hospitality paying tribute to the late John McKibbin—took place August 22, 2024, and raised $174,847 for community nonprofit organizations. In addition to players’ and sponsors’ dollars, Columbia Credit Union applied for and received a 3:1 matching funds grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, quadrupling the total amount raised for charity.

John McKibbin was a special presence in Clark County throughout his life, serving as a member of the Washington House of Representatives and a Clark County Commissioner, raising funds for causes important to him and making life better for our community. The Columbia Credit Union McKibbin Legacy Classic honors his legacy by continuing the same spirit of enthusiastic community service. Proceeds from this year’s tournament support three organizations John McKibbin championed that align with Columbia Credit Union’s core value of community: CDM Caregiving Services, Evergreen Habitat for Humanity, and Leadership Clark County (LCC).

“At Columbia Credit Union, we are honored to carry forward John McKibbin’s legacy of uniting and empowering our community,” said Columbia Credit Union President and CEO Lindsey Salvestrin. “Through initiatives like the Columbia Credit Union McKibbin Legacy Classic, we’re dedicated to supporting programs that enrich lives and foster partnerships—values that John embodied. This event brings our community together, advancing both Columbia Credit Union and John’s vision of making life better.”

CDM Caregiving Services A vital part of our community for over 40 years, CDM Caregiving Services is a leader and resource provider in care for the elderly and people of all ages with disabilities. Learn more about CDM Caregiving Services.

Evergreen Habitat for Humanity The Evergreen Habitat for Humanity’s largest subdivision is McKibbin Commons, named after John who played an integral role in laying the foundation for the organization’s work in the community as a board president. The ten-family complex completes John’s vision for bringing neighbors together to overcome hardship, build something special, and thrive. Learn more about Evergreen Habitat for Humanity.

Leadership Clark County Founded in 1993 by a group of community leaders, Leadership Clark County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic leadership program dedicated to educating people about the challenges facing our community and developing community leaders to meet those challenges. Learn more about Leadership Clark County.

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 118,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2.3 billion in assets. Voted Best in Business for 10 years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers. Columbia Credit Union upholds sustainable business practices, with LEED certified locations, Clark County Green Business, and City of Portland Sustainability at Work Silver Certificate designations. People and businesses are eligible for membership when they or their families live or work in Washington State or the Oregon community of Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.