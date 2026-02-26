2026 Marshall Award Winners Announced

Itzel Contreras Montiel and Rashan Williams Jr. have been named the 2026 General George C. Marshall Award recipients. The Marshall Awards, a program of The Historic Trust in partnership with The City of Vancouver, has been honoring young leaders in Clark County since 1989.

Itzel Contreras Montiel

The 2026 Marshall Youth Leadership Award recipient is Itzel Contreras Montiel of Prairie High School. Itzel is a unifying influence in her community, encouraging her peers to work together to make a difference. She organized a Winter Carnival event to support local families at the holidays and was the driving force behind the Student Levy March in 2025. Itzel is in her second year serving as the student representative on the Battle Ground Public School Board, and in this role, she communicates and advocates to ensure students’ voices are heard. Superintendent Shelly Whitten said, “she provides consistent, thoughtful, and courageous leadership on behalf of students across the district.” Itzel plans to go to college to become a school counselor or a mental health therapist to fulfill her passion for helping and supporting others.

Rashan Williams Jr.

The 2026 Marshall Public Leadership Award recipient is Rashan Williams Jr. Rashan is a champion for young people in Clark County. He is the founder and executive director of Shifted Theory, a mentoring and after-school program serving local youth. He has engineered this organization to provide a space where youth can feel seen and heard, and where they learn to believe in their own potential. Rashan uses his leadership skills to build relationships and community, and goes beyond serving and supporting students in need, inspiring and encouraging all students to see themselves as future leaders. In his application for the award, Rashan wrote: “My goal has always been to show them that their voices matter, their futures hold purpose, and our community believes in their potential.”

Each year, the Trust seeks nominations for high school seniors and young adults through age 35 who reside in Clark County to recognize them for their leadership, achievements, and contributions to our community. General George C. Marshall’s leadership legacy has shaped and inspired generations of leaders in Clark County since his time as commander of Vancouver Barracks from 1936 to 1938. The Marshall Leadership Awards honor and uplift young community leaders who embody General Marshall’s values of integrity, candor, courage and preparedness in their commitment to serving the greater good.

The other 2026 Marshall Youth Leadership Awards Finalists were: Nathan Kim, Ridgefield High School; Kindyl Moore, Hayes Freedom High School; Abeal Sihel, Henrietta Lacks Health & Bioscience High School; Sadie Walters, Henrietta Lacks Health & Bioscience High School; Grace Wing, Battle Ground High School.

The other 2026 Marshall Public Leadership Awards Finalists were: Patrick Adigweme, Rainier Pure Beef Company; Yaremy Moncerrat Clara, Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber; Heather Cochrun, Evergreen Habitat for Humanity; Rev. Michael Jones Jr., NAACP; Kendon Masterson, Brightways Counseling Group;Kaitlynn Smit, Evergreen Public Schools.

Marshall Award recipients receive scholarships for higher education or professional development, and participate in events with The Historic Trust and the City of Vancouver throughout the year. The Trust is grateful to program sponsors Davidson & Associates Insurance, Johnson Bixby, Dr. Roger & Katie Jarvis, the Klinge/Meyer Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, and Waste Connections of Washington, Inc. Nominations for the 2027 awards will open in fall, 2026. For more information, visit www.thehistorictrust.org/marshall-awards.