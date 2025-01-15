Accomplished & Under 40 Class of 2024

Adam Rasmussen

Opsahl Dawson & Company Advisors, LLC

Adam Rasmussen has been with Opsahl Dawson & Company Advisors, LLC since 2015 when he was first hired as a staff accountant. He was promoted to manager in 2020 and to senior manager in 2023. In this current role, Adam manages more than 250 business and individual clients in the Vancouver office with their tax and accounting needs. He also leads a team of employees, ensuring efficient workflow and high performance.

Adam’s community involvement includes serving as treasurer on the board of directors for the Pink Lemonade Project from 2017-2020. He currently volunteers at Cornerstone Christian Academy for Learning and Leadership.

In a letter of recommendation for Adam, Aaron Dawson, shareholder at Opsahl Dawson, wrote: “Adam is dedicated and dependable to the firm, his clients and his family. He has grown into a strong leader of our firm and many of our staff look to him for technical and procedural knowledge. Adam is one of the most well-rounded CPAs I know, specializing in small-business clients and the related individuals.”

“It is an absolute honor to join the ranks of my talented colleagues and peers who have also received this award,” Adam said. “I am extremely grateful for the recognition and motivated to build on the remarkable standards they have set.”

Andrew Roskam

Acctcorp International, Inc./Accounts Receivable, Inc.

Since June of 2019, Andrew Roskam has owned and operated his own regional debt buying company and related collection agency, Acctcorp International, Inc./Accounts Receivable, Inc. He is an experienced financial services executive with a proven track record of success in executive management, growth management, relationship building, analysis and portfolio management.

In addition to his professional work, Andrew is also involved with the community. He is currently on the board of directors for Open House Ministries and is also on the board of directors for Receivables Management Association International, a nonprofit trade association that represents more than 600 companies that support the purchase, sale and collection of performing and nonperforming receivables on the secondary market.

In a letter of recommendation for Andrew, Bryce Davidson, vice president and shareholder with Davidson & Associates Insurance, wrote: “Andrew has consistently demonstrated his dedication to our community, small-business leadership and professionalism in his personal conduct. Andrew’s professional track record in the financial services industry is a testament to his skills and accomplishments … His ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and drive positive outcomes is truly commendable.”

“It is an honor to be named to the Accomplished and Under 40 for 2024,” Andrew said. “I have tremendous respect for so many previous honorees, it’s exciting to join them. I am also grateful for the VBJ and what it means to this community.”

Angilo Fletcher

Columbia Credit Union

Angilo Fletcher is currently Vice President, Retail Lending for Columbia Credit Union. Aside from his professional work, Angilo is also very involved with his community. He has been involved with the Columbia Credit Union Santa Elves, is a Leadership Clark County board member, a Leadership Clark County project committee team leader, a Parks and Recreation board member and a Little League coach.

According to a letter of recommendation for Angilo written by Tina Krause, executive director for Leadership Clark County: “Angilo has impressed me in so many ways. He is thoughtful, intelligent, hardworking and I know I cant count on him to accomplish anything he puts his mind to … Angilo is a natural leader and mentor and I have witnessed multiple occasions when he has stepped in to settle difference and give advice on how to keep projects moving forward to ensure successful outcomes, many of which have long-lasting positive impacts for Clark County.”

“I am deeply honored and incredibly thankful to receive the Accomplished & Under 40 award from the Vancouver Business Journal,” Angilo said. “This recognition is a testament to the support of my family, colleagues and community who inspire me every day. I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow, contribute and make a difference in our community. Thank you for this meaningful acknowledgment.”

Bailey Linn

Police Activities League of SW Washington (PAL)

Bailey Linn first started with PAL in December of 2022 and currently holds the title of director of development. Throughout her time with PAL, Bailey has utilized a variety of skills, including portfolio management, social media and marketing, and communication in order to accomplish tasks.

In addition to her professional involvement with PAL, Bailey is also committed to her community in other ways. She has been heavily involved with Cloth+Foster, Alpha Gamma Delta and Friends of the Children SW Washington. She is also a member of 100 Women Who Care SW Washington Chapter. She has also been involved with Vancouver Public Schools and Evergreen Public Schools.

In a letter of recommendation for Bailey from Aric and Brittany Clapp, founders of Cloth+Foster, they wrote: “A shining example of her dedication is her ongoing support for Cloth+Foster. She has met with us countless times, offering invaluable assistance with administrative processes and onboarding. Bailey has been instrumental in identifying funding opportunities, providing mentorship and leading service projects for our organization. Her enthusiasm and support inspire us and those around her, making her a valuable advocate for us and an exceptional cheerleader for improving our community.”

“I am truly honored to be recognized as one of the 2024 Accomplished and Under 40 honorees,” Bailey said. “It brings me immense pride to contribute to making our community a better place. What we do for our community truly matters.”

Brittni Lasseigne

YWCA Clark County

Prior to stepping into the role of CEO at YWCA Clark County in October of 2022, Brittni Lasseigne served as the director of philanthropy at the organization. Now as CEO, Brittni works to steer YWCA Clark County towards its mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. In this role, Brittni oversees a vibrant team and manages an annual budget of $6.5 million.

Brittni’s community involvement includes being on the Clark College Alumni Board, being involved with the Conference on Diverse Philanthropy and Leadership, the NAACP Vancouver Chapter 1139-B, a committee member on the Association of Fundraising Professionals Oregon and SW Washington, a conference presenter for the Nonprofit Network of SW Washington, a member of the development committee for the Ecology in Classrooms and Outdoors, and a board member with Vida’s Ark.

According to a letter of recommendation for Brittni from Sherri Bennett, chief of staff at Washington State University Vancouver: “Brittni is a true leader, and I am honored to have worked with her and witnessed her incredible growth. Her contributions to our community are significant and far-reaching, and I have no doubt she will continue to make a positive impact for years to come.”

Cadie Dye

PointNorth

As director of strategy at PointNorth, Cadie Dye is responsible for leading thoughtful project strategy and guides the PointNorth team to do their best work. Her experience includes working with many community development organizations in strategic planning and community engagement, which promotes equitable processes and outcomes for communities. Cadie has devoted her career to directly serving the community in the education, social service, nonprofit and private sectors.

Aside from her professional life, Cadie has also remained very involved with her community. She is a former lunch buddy with Vancouver Public Schools, a DEI Committee Member with the Greater Vancouver Chamber, an Events Committee Member and Volunteer with PAL, a team member and facilitator with Leadership Clark County and a board member with the Nonprofit Network of SW Washington.

In a letter of recommendation for Cadie, Miriam Halliday, CEO at Workforce Southwest Washington, wrote: “One of the most remarkable aspects of Cadie is her dedication to empowering others and making space for a diversity of thought and opinion in any space that she is in. She often is curious, and through this curiosity, she invites others to provide their knowledge and ideas. Personally, I think she is one of the best facilitators that I have ever worked with in my professional career.”

“I am incredibly appreciative of the thoughtfulness of my team and clients who took the time to nominate me for this recognition,” Cadie said. “The joy of collaborating alongside such brilliant, kind and community-minded teammates and clients motivates me to do better. Their abilities to model the way, serve with purpose and lead with curiosity inspire me. Having grown up in this community, being able to do work that positively impacts a more just and vital future for our fellow community members is an honor.”

Charles Swatzell

Formos, LLC

Charles Swatzell has been with Formos, LLC since November 2016 and is currently in the role of CEO. Formos is a global technology company with 135-plus employees in Vietnam, Ecuador and Vancouver, Wash. Prior to this, Charles was chief revenue officer and co-founder of NoAppFee.com, where he was in charge of all activities related to business revenue, including product development, sales teams, marketing teams, new business development and corporate partnerships.

In addition, Charles also has ongoing duties as chief operating officer for On the Go Event Child Care, and is a founding member and acting partner in Department of Defense focuses child care business.

In a letter of recommendation for Charles, John Laine, founder of PortEngine.net, wrote: “On a personal note, character counts. Charles is a terrific human being. He has a genuine passion for relationships … He genuinely cares about me as a person, and the success of my company. The compassion he shows, is genuine and sincere.”

“I am deeply honored to be included in the Accomplished Under 40,” Charles said. “For years, I have admired the incredible individuals who have received this award, and I feel truly privileged to be named among such inspiring leaders. Being recognized in a community I love and am so passionate about makes this honor even more meaningful. I look forward to continuing to contribute to this vibrant and supportive place I’m fortunate to call home.”

Daron Deonier-Clemons

The Difference

From 2020-2024, Daron Deonier-Clemons was director of sales/buyer/stylist for The Difference, a clothing boutique with two locations – one in Vancouver and one in Lake Oswego, Ore. She has since moved into the role of owner/CEO/stylist of the company. In this role, Daron works as a director of marketing, social media, HR and buying for both stores. She also oversees a team of 10 with a focus on creating possibilities and connections – to themselves and the community.

Daron is also very involved in the local community, acting as a mentor to high school juniors and seniors from Cascadia Tech and the Vancouver School District. She is also an international ambassador for Global Sojourns Giving Circle to empower the lives of young girls in Southern Africa. Daron is a curator of annual fashion shows to benefit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and she also is a Vancouver’s Downtown Association volunteer.

In a letter of recommendation for Daron, Heidi Johnson Bixby, CEO/president/financial planner at Johnson Bixby financial and investment services, wrote: “Daron has mastered the balance between being a savvy business owner and a deeply compassionate leader. Her unwavering dedication to her team (her flock, as she calls them) is remarkable, as she is a mentor and cheerleader for their success. Additionally, her commitment to community building is reflected in how she creates and celebrates connections through hosting and sponsoring events that welcome and engage attendees.”

“I am truly grateful to be selected for the 2024 Accomplished and under 40,” Daron said. “Vancouver is an incredibly vibrant community of which I am proud to have been a member for nearly 20 years. As a business owner, I strive to be a steward of connection and catalyst for confidence to help others exude their authentic self.”

Della Graham

Port of Vancouver USA

Prior to moving into the role of environmental program manager for the Port of Vancouver USA in March of 2024, Della Graham worked as a senior project manager and associate geologist for Haley & Aldrich/Hart Crowser. Della’s professional journey has helped her to obtain a variety of skills, including management and leadership skills; environmental, climate and resilience skills; and outreach and stakeholder engagement.

Della’s volunteer involvement includes being on the Leadership Clark County Education Committee, chair of Clark County Democratic Women, being on the facilities committee for the Columbia County Child Abuse Assessment Center, being a board member with the Columbia Learning Center Chance to Become Scholarship Program and more.

In a letter of recommendation for Della, Tina Krause, executive director of Leadership Clark County, wrote: “Della is never afraid to speak her mind and always has thoughtful comments and solutions to add. Not only has she stepped up to volunteer and help out Leadership Clark County in multiple ways, but Della is super active and involved in her community through other organizations and volunteer work.”

“It is humbling to be recognized alongside such remarkable community leaders,” Della said. “I am energized and motivated to continue the meaningful work ahead, because our community’s potential is limitless. Thank you for this wonderful honor.”

Nolan Yaws-Gonzalez

Workforce Southwest Washington

Nolan Yaws-Gonzalez has worked with Workforce Southwest Washington since July of 2022, starting out as a senior project manager. In July of 2024 he moved into the role of associate director of programs. In this position, Nolan works in coordination with the director of programs to provide leadership, oversight, support and operational management for Workforce’s workforce investments throughout Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Nolan is also very involved with his community. He is a member of the Share Board of Directors and a member of the Career & Technical Education General Advisory Committee for the Washougal School District and for Cascadia Technical Academy. Nolan has also been involved with numerous other boards and committees, including the Leadership Clark County board; Council on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; and more.

In a letter of recommendation for Nolan from Sharon Pesut, executive director at Partners in Careers, she wrote: “Through out interactions with Nolan at the WSW, I have found him to be innovative and strategic while his boundless energy drives projects forward. His desire to make a difference is evident in everything he does, and his leadership has proven to be very effective in reaching positive outcomes for our community. He is truly creating systems that are making a difference in our community for individuals and businesses.”

“I greatly appreciate my colleagues at Share, Workforce Southwest Washington, WSU Vancouver and Partners in Careers nominating me for this recognition,” Nolan said. “I feel extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to work in a variety of roles over the past 10 years that have allowed me to serve the community and engage in meaningful, mission-driven work that is so fulfilling.”

Sherrie Jones

Southwest Washington Contractors Association

As the executive director at the Southwest Washington Contractors Association, Sherrie Jones is responsible for leading a team of associates to maintain, manage and grow association membership, programs and community education; managing benefit programs and committees; assisting with board management; working closely with membership and contracted lobbyists; collaborating with contractors, school districts and educators; and more.

In addition to her professional life, Sherrie is also very involved with the community. She is a committee co-chair for Learning Avenues Childcare Centers, the 2024 chair on the Development and Engineering Advisory Board, team manager for the Vancouver Youth Hockey Association, is on the CTE Regional Advisory Committee and a part of the Vancouver Green Building TAG. She has also been involved with numerous other committees and organizations in the past.

According to a letter of recommendation for Sherrie from Katie Archer Jolma, owner and principal of Archer Public Affairs: “I can say with confidence, if you want something done, and done well – ask Sherrie. Accordingly, it was exciting when she was asked to lead the Southwest Washington Contractors Association as the executive director in 2021. Not only does she sit at the table with some of the largest, most influential business owners and employers in our region, but she guides them in making hugely impactful decisions while keeping the community’s best interests in mind.”