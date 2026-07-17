Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark No. 26-5-00187-06

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re the Adoption of:

XINLAN HUANG

DOB: 11/11/2010

A Person under the age of 18

No. 26-5-00187-06

AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING BY PUBLICATION REGARDING TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIPS OF NATURAL PARENTS, YAN YAN ZHAO and DE HAO HUANG

Clerk’s Action Required

The State of Washington to YAN YAN ZHAO and DE HAO HUANG:

You have been designated as the Natural Parents of the above-named child, born on November 11, 2010, in Fuzhou City, Fujian Provice, People’s Republic of China. A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationships of Natural Parents has been filed in the above-entitled court by the Petitioners, VIRGINIA LAM and LARRY LAM, the Prospective Adoptive Parents. The Petitioners are asking the Court for an order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child named above, permanently terminating all your rights to the child, so that the child may be placed for adoption. In order to defend this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing and by serving a copy upon the Petitioner at their attorney’s office at the address below within thirty (30) days of the receipt of this summons and notice or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the Petitioners’ attorney at the address below, you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered. The court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be held on August 21, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in the Clark County Family Court Annex at address: 601 W. Evergreen, Vancouver, Washington 98660. YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD. You are further notified that any non-consenting parent, possible, or alleged parent has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parents who request an attorney. You have a right to file a claim of paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this summons is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child. If the child is an Indian child as defined Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established

prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW. One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the petitioner is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested. DATED 6/30/2026. _ MARIE N. TILDEN, WSBA #16870 Attorney for Petitioner FILE RESPONSE WITH: SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON: CLERK OF COURT Marie N. Tilden Clark County Superior Court Attorney for Petitioner 1200 Franklin Street 303 E. 16th St. #216 Vancouver, WA 98660 Vancouver, WA 98663 (360) 397-2292 M.Tilden@TildenLawFirm.com (360) 695-0290 Amended Summons by Publication The Tilden Law Firm PPLC Page 2 of 10 303 E. 16th St. # 216 Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone | 360-695-0290 Fax | 360-326-1934

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 17, 24, 31, 2026