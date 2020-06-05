Summons Served by Publication No. 15-3-02290-1

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

Petitioner/s (person/s who staned this case):

In re: Woodrow Evans

And Respondent/s (other patty/patties): Shauna Evans

No. 15-3-02290-1

Summons Served by Publication

To (name): Shauna Evans The other party has asked the court to

(check all the requests included in the Petition):

Divorce, Separation, Valid I Invalid

X Marriage End your marriage or domestic partnership.

Decide whether your marriage or domestic partnership is valid or invalid.

C] Order reasonable spousal support.

Order the division of property and debts.

C] Approve a separation / prenuptial agreement.

Parenting Plan and Relocation

Follow these steps:

Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

3 Approve or change a Parenting Plan or Residential Schedule.

C Order that the children not be relocated (moved).

Child Support

C Approve or change a Child Support Order.

Order the parent/s to provide medical support.

3 Order payment of children’s day care, education, long-distance transportation, or other expenses.

C Decide how the parents may claim the dependent children on their tax forms.

Parentage

Decide who are the legal parents of a child.

3 Decide the presumed parent is not the legal parent. C] Withdraw (rescind) the Paternity Acknowledgment

Invalidate the Paternity Acknowledgment.

Withdraw (rescind) the Denial of Paternity. Invalidate the Denial of Paternity.

Non-Parent Custody

3 Give custody of the children to a non-parent.

Approve reasonable visitation for the parents in a nonparent custody case.

Name Change

Change the name/s of the:

Petitioner C] Respondent C] Children

Costs and Fees

Order payment of court costs.

3 Order payment of lawyer and other professional fees and costs.

Summons by Restraining or Protection Orders Approve a Restraining Order.

Approve a Protection Order.

Other

Other:

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

FL Divorce 211 , Response to Petition about a Marriage

C] FL Divorce 212, Response to Petition about a Registered Domestic Partnership FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

[3 FL Parentage 303, Response to Petition to Decide Parentage

FL Parentage 332, Response to Petition for Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule and/or Child Support

FL Parentage 342, Response to Petition to Withdraw (Rescind) Patemity Acknowledgment or Denial

[3 FL Parentage 346, Response to Petition to Challenge Patemity Acknowledgment or Denial

[3 FL Parentage 352, Response to Petition to Decide Parentage (after Acknowledgment or Court Decision

[3 FL Parentage 356, Response to Petition to Disprove Parentage of Presumed Parent

FL Modify 502, Response to Petition to Modify Child Support Order

FL Modify 602, Response to Petition to Change Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order

C] FL Relocation 722, Response to Objection about Moving with Children and Petition about Changing a Parenting/Custody Order (Relocation)

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/foms

• The Administrative Office of the Courts — call: (360) 705-5328

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

Summons by

Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk,County

address city state zip Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Woody Evans

Date: 5-25-20

Print name and WSBA No., if any

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one):

Lawyer’s address:

lawyer’s address city state zip

Email (if applicable):

Address PO Box 1746 city Clackamas state OR zip 97015

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Summons by

RCW 4.28.100; CR 4.1

Woodrow Evans, PO Box 1746, Clackamas, OR 97015

Jun 5,12,19,26 Jul 3,10, 2020

