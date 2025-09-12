SUMMONS NO. 25-2-01872-06

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CLARK

KATHARINE E. BLUMENTHAL, a single woman, Plaintiff, v.

AMY D. STEIGMAN (aka AMY D. KIMMONS) and TERRY KIMMONS, individually and the martial community composed thereof; and JOHN S. SATHER, a single man, Defendants.

NO. 25-2-01872-06

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: AMY D. STEIGMAN (AKA AMY D. KIMMONS): You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 10th day of September, 2025 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Katharine E. Blumenthal, and serve a copy of your answer upon plaintiff’s attorney, Charles A. Isely, Attorney at Law, P.C., and Charles A. Isely, thereof, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff’s complaint seeks a partnership accounting; potential judgment for monetary damages; and Plaintiff also seeks to quiet title a one third interest in real property commonly known as 21908 NW 31st Ave., Ridgefield, WA 98642, with Clark County Tax Parcel No. 216456000.

DATED this 10TH day of September 2025 by: Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C. s/ Charles A. Isely Charles A. Isely (WSBA# 34130) Of Attorneys for Plaintiff 205 East 11th Street, Suite 102 PO Box 61983 Vancouver WA 98666-1983 File Response with: Superior Court Clerk Clark County Courthouse 1200 Franklin St. Vancouver, WA 98660 Charles A. Isely Attorney at Law, P.C. 205 East 11th Street, Suite 102 PO Box 61983 Vancouver, Washington 98666-1983 Telephone (360) 993—1200 SUMMONS – 1

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

September 12,19,26,October 3,10,17, 2025