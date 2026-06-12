SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION(60 DAYS) CASE NO. 26-2-01926-06

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

JANET LEE NOE ) ) Plaintiff ) v. ) ) ) WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, GREENTREE ) SERVICING LLC, DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC ) DOES 1-20, inclusive being any successors, assigns ) trustees, receivers, custodians, servicers, ) bankruptcy estates, liquidation trusts, and ) ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING TITLE, LIEN ) OR OTHER SECURITY INTEREST IN THE ) MOBILE HOME VIN 17706129, LOCATED AT ) 17401 SE 39TH STREET, SPACE 117, ) VANCOUVER WA 98683 )

CASE NO. 26-2-01926-06

The State of Washington to the said Defendants: WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, GREENTREE, SERVICING LLC, DITECH FINANCIAL, LLC, DOES 1-20, inclusive being any successors, assigns trustees, receivers, custodians, servicers, bankruptcy estates, liquidation trusts, and ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING TITLE, LIEN OR OTHER SECURITY INTEREST IN THE MOBILE HOME VIN 17706129, LOCATED AT 17401 SE 39TH STREET, SPACE 117, VANCOUVER WA 98683. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 12th Day of June, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Janet Lee Noe and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Robert S. Phed, Attorney at Law, PLLC at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, Judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. A brief statement of the object of the action: to remove lien and quiet title in the MOBILE HOME VIN 17706129, LOCATED AT 17401 SE 39TH STREET, SPACE 117, VANCOUVER WA 98683 in the Plaintiff as the sole owner. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time. This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington and RCW 4.28.100 DATED: June 9, 2026 /s/ Robert S. Phed _ Robert S. Phed, WSBA #42399 Robert S. Phed, Attorney at Law, PLLC Attorney for Plaintiff P.O. Box 820492 Vancouver WA 98682 (503) 796-7433 (360) 993-5804 (503) 796-5154 (fax) robert@phedlaw.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 17, 2026