SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION Case No.: 25-2-02312-06

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

DARROWEVERETT, LLP, Plaintiff, v. NATIONWIDE SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC., dba NATIONWIDE SOLAR, a Foreign Corporation of Oregon, NATIONWIDE ENERGY, INC., a Washington Profit Corporation, JASON CANE, an Individual, JAMES LYNCH, an Individual, and MAIRIN MOORE-CANE, an Individual, Defendant.

Case No.: 25-2-02312-06

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION TO DEFENDANT JAMES LYNCH. SUMMONS The State of Washington to the said James Lynch: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 10th day of October, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, DarrowEverett, LLP, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney’s for plaintiff, Gabriel S. Saade, at his office located at DarrowEverett, LLP, 1 Se 3rd Avenue, Suite 2520, Miami, Florida 33131; and in case of you failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This regards to an action of breach of contract, unjust enrichment (in the alternative, Account Stated, and Money Due on Open Account for failure to pay the invoices issued upon services provided to the defendants in an amount superior to Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00). /s/ Gabriel S. Saade___________ GABRIEL S. SAADE, ESQ. Washington Bar No. 57883 Attorney for Plaintiff 1 SE Third Avenue, Suite 2520 Miami, Florida 33131 June 26, 2025 Telephone (305) 686-5159 gsaade@darroweverett.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

October 10,17,24,31, November 7,14, 2025