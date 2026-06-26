SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Case No. 26-2-02229-06

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

TOWN OF YACOLT, a municipal corporation, Plaintiff, v. ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST

IN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 206 W. CUSHMAN STREET, YACOLT, WA 98675, CLARK COUNTY TAX PARCEL 064872000: Defendants.

Case No. 26-2-02229-06

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION TO DEFENDANTS: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 206 W. CUSHMAN STREET, YACOLT, WA 98675, CLARK COUNTY TAX PARCEL 064872000: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of June, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answers upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff: BRIAN K. GERST, at the offices below stated; and in case of your failure, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The action Plaintiff has brought against you is as follows: Complaint for Quiet Title. DATED this _ day of ________, 2026. Gerst Law, PLLC __ BRIAN K. GERST, WSBA#33035 Plaintiff’s Attorney SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION – 3 Gerst Law, PLLC 440 NE 5th Ave. #903 Camas, WA 98607 Phone: 360-694-6919 Email: brian@gerstlaw.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2026