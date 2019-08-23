SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION/HEARING RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP No. 19-5-00727-06

SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION/HEARING RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE INTEREST OF LAYLA MAY FULLER and IZAK MATTHEW FULLER

No. 19-5-00727-06

TO: Timothy Mark Fuller

Petitioners have filed a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationships praying that the parent-child relationships between the above-named parent and children be terminated.

You may respond by filing a written response with the Clout Clerk and serving a copy on the person signing the Summons. If you do not so serve our written response within thirty (30) days after the date this Summons was served on you, the count may, without further notice, enter an Order of Default against you and enter an Order relinquishing the children to the Petitioners, permanently terminating our parent-child relationships, and approving the adoption of the above-named child. The child were born on 05/01/2012, in Vancouver, WA 98660. The natural mother is Sara Andrea Connor-Parker. The hearing on this matter shall be on October 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Clark County Courthouse, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

Any indigent, non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and upon request, one will be appointed. Our failure to file a claim of paternity under chapter 26.26 RCW or failure to respond to the Petition within thirty (30) of the date of service of Summon and Notice upon you, is grounds to terminate the above-described parent-child relationships.

If you are an alleged father of an Indian child and you acknowledge paternity of the above-named child or your paternity is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, that your parental rights may not be terminated unless you: (i) Gives valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 36.33 or 13.34 RCW

Dated this 16th day of August, 2019

Scott G. Weber

Clark County Superior Court

By:______ Deputy Clerk

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of the Court

Clark County Superior Court

1200 Franklin Street

Vancouver, Washington 98660

360-397-2150

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Sean Roderick Parker

805 S.E. 102nd Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98664

Phone: 360-936-4751

