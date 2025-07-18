SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Cause: 23-2-02807-06

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Cause: 23-2-02807-06

NORTH POINTE ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff Vs. NIKOLAY SOKOLOV, A SINGLE MAN; FINANCE OF AMERICA MORTGAGE, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, Defendant TO:NIKOLAY SOKOLOV The Superior Court of Clark County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Clark County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is: 9707 NE 102ND STREET VANCOUVER, WA The sale of the above described property is to take place: TIME: 09:30 a.m. DATE: August 22, 2025 PLACE: FRONT STEPS CLARK COUNTY COURTHOUSE 1200 FRANKLIN ST. VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON. The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $34,887.28 together with interest, cost, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below: JOHN HORCH, SHERIFF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON By: EVELINA KURILENKO Civil Department P.O. Box 410 Vancouver, Washington 98666 (564) 397-2225 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 123, NORTH POINTE PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK “310” OF PLATS, PAGE 973, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 18,25, August 1,8, 2025