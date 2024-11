SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Cause #: 14-2-02295-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Cause #: 14-2-02295-0

REID LARSON AND NICOLETTE LARSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Plaintiff vs COLUMBIA CREDIT UNION; AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN Defendant TO:IN REM The Superior Court of Clark County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Clark County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is: 13206 NE 151ST STREET BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA The sale of the above described property is to take place: TIME: 09:30 a.m. DATE: January 3, 2025 PLACE: FRONT STEPS CLARK COUNTY COURTHOUSE 1200 FRANKLIN ST. VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON. The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $412,665.24 together with interest, cost, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below: JOHN HORCH, SHERIFF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON By: EVELINA KURILENKO Civil Department P.O. Box 410 Vancouver, Washington 98666 (564) 397-2225 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH 208.71 FEET; THEN EAST 208.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 208.71 FEET; THENCE WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT ANY PORTION THEREOF, IF ANY, LYING SOUTH OF COUNTY ROAD OR LYING WITHIN THE COUNTY ROADS. ASSESSOR’S PARCEL NO.: 197194-000

Nov 22, 29, Oct 6,13, 2024