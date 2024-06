SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Cause #: 07-2-03131-0/08-9-00233-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Cause #: 07-2-03131-0/08-9-00233-0

VANCOUVER BUSINESS JOURNAL May 31, 2024 PUBLISH EACH FRIDAY FOR FOUR WEEKS R&H RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION CO., AN OREGON CORPORATION, PLAINTIFF, V. PACIFIC LINKS, LLC, A WASHINGTON LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY; COLUMBIA CREDIT UNION, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION; KNEZ INSULATION, LLC, AN OREGON CORPORATION; JACK’S OVERHEAD DOOR, INC., AN OREGON CORPORATION; WOLCOTT PLUMBING CONTRACTORS, INC., AN OREGON CORPORATION; AND OREGON INTERIORS, INC., AN OREGON CORPORATION, DEFENDANT. COLUMBIA CREDIT UNION, A WASHINGTON CORPORATION, THIRD-PARTY PLAINTIFF, V. RICK R. BOWLER AND MARILEE THOMPSON, THIRD-PARTY DEFENDANT. TO:RICK BOWLER AND MARILEE THOMPSON The Superior Court of Clark County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Clark County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is: PARCEL NO. 177480-007 The sale of the above described property is to take place: TIME: 09:30 a.m. DATE: July 12, 2024 PLACE: FRONT STEPS CLARK COUNTY COURTHOUSE 1200 FRANKLIN ST. VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON. The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $13,119,737.45 together with interest, cost, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below: JOHN HORCH, SHERIFF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON By: EVELINA KURILENKO Civil Department P.O. Box 410 Vancouver, Washington 98666 (564) 397-2225 LEGAL DESCRIPTION: A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN A PORTION OF “COUNTRY RIDGE PHASE 3”, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK “H” OF PLATS, AT PAGE 265, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON, IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF “WESTRIDGE PLACE PHASE 4A”, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK “311” OF PLATS, AT PAGE 321, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE NORTH 88°07’10” WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID “WESTRIDGE PLACE PHASE 4A”, FOR A DISTANCE OF 420.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 01°18’59” WEST, FOR A DISTANCE OF 437.91 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 53°01’46” WEST, FOR A DISTANCE OF 141.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01°22’55” EAST, FOR A DISTANCE OF 526.54 FEET TO A POINT ON SAID SOUTH LINE OF “WESTRIDGE PLACE PHASE 4A”; THENCE SOUTH 88°07’10” EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, FOR A DISTANCE OF 110.30 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. TAX PARCEL NO. 177480-007

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

June 7,14,21,28 2024