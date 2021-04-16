Request for Statement of Qualifications

Architect/Engineer Fire Station Design Services

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR), a local municipal fire district, is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified architects for architectural/engineering services related to fire station design, modification and project management.

SOQs will be received by CCFR, at 911 N 65th Ave, Ridgefield, WA 98642, until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. For further information on the SOQ requirements and selection process please visit www.clarkfr.org or contact (360) 887-4609 during normal business hours.

