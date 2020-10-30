REISSUANCE OF TEMPORARY ORDER FOR PROTECTION AND NOTICE OF HEARING (ORRTPO) #20-2-07807-06

REISSUANCE OF TEMPORARY ORDER FOR PROTECTION AND NOTICE OF HEARING (ORRTPO)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

#20-2-07807-06

Tanja R. Luckey, Petitioner 04/26/1974 vs. Matthew W. Mahl, Respondent 03/21/1974 The Temporary Order for Protection issued on 8/26/2020 is hereby extended through the new court hearing date on this matter on 12/01/2020 at 8:30 AM ath CLARK COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA or via Zoom. It is ordered that the clerk shall forward a copy of this order on or before the next judicial day to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Petitioner shall serve this order by publication and file proof of service DATED 10/20/2020 at 8:56 AM / Judge / Court Commissioner Presented by: Tanja R. Luckey Petitioner Published: Vancouver Business Journal,

Oct 30, Nov 6, 13, 2020

