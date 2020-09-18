PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS Angelique Rochelle McCoy, Respondent

PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS
In the District Court of the State of Washington
For the County of Clark
Belinda Clark, Petitioner
vs
Angelique Rochelle McCoy, Respondent
No. 20H000241 CV
The State of Washington to Angelique Rochelle McCoy. You are hereby summoned to appear on the 2nd day of October, 2020 at 9:00 am and respond to the petition. The hearing will be virtual, Respondent must contact the court prior to hearing to provide a valid email address and telephone number. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: No contact – Respondent is restrained from making an attempts to contact petitioner. Surveillance-Respondent is restrained from making any attempts to keep under surveillance petitioner.
A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order has been filed with the clerk of this court.
Sign: Belinda Clark, Petitioner
Sep 18, 25 Oct 2, 2020
