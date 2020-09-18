PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS Angelique Rochelle McCoy, Respondent

PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS

In the District Court of the State of Washington

For the County of Clark

Belinda Clark, Petitioner

vs

Angelique Rochelle McCoy, Respondent

No. 20H000241 CV

The State of Washington to Angelique Rochelle McCoy. You are hereby summoned to appear on the 2nd day of October, 2020 at 9:00 am and respond to the petition. The hearing will be virtual, Respondent must contact the court prior to hearing to provide a valid email address and telephone number. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: No contact – Respondent is restrained from making an attempts to contact petitioner. Surveillance-Respondent is restrained from making any attempts to keep under surveillance petitioner.

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order has been filed with the clerk of this court.

Sign: Belinda Clark, Petitioner

Sep 18, 25 Oct 2, 2020

