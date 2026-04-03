PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS: No. 26-4-00410-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY. In the matter of the Estate of Danna Chen, Deceased. No. 26-4-00410-06

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty-days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication: April 3, 2026. Personal Representative: Tuan Le. Attorney for Personal Representative: Diem Quynh Nguyen, 1014 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660. Court of Probate proceedings and case number: Clark County Superior Court Case No. 26-4-00410-06. Published in The Vancouver Business Journal on, and April 3, April 10, and April 17, 2026.

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Apr 3, 10, 17, 2026