PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 26-4-00329-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court of Washington

County of CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of: FRANK WESCOM, Deceased.

No. 26-4-00329-06

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of; 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in /// RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 20, 2026 (Clark County) PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Patricia Wescom Dated this 17th day of March, 2026. Signed: _ Joshua Pops, WSBA #43761 Attorney for Personal Representative Address for mailing or service: Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C. 750 Anderson St., Ste. B Vancouver, WA 98661 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS – PAGE 2 OF 2 LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 750 Anderson St., Ste. B Vancouver, WA 98661 (360) 952-8810

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 20,27, Apr 3, 2026