PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 25-4-01619-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In RE the Estate of MURIEL J. SHERMAN, Deceased. ) )

No. 25-4-01619-06 ))))))))

The administrator/personal representative named below has been appointed as representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator/personal representative or their attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the administrator/personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the Decedent. Date of Filing: January 5, 2026 Date of First Publication: January 9, 2026 Mark A. Sherman Administrator/Personal Representative Attorney for Administrator: William J. Eling, WSBA No. 11369 Attorney at Law Post Office Box 698 Brush Prairie, Washington 98606 (360) 260-1189

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Jan 9, 16, 23, 2026