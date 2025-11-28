PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 25-4-01376-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE ESTATE OF KARLE PAUL SODERLING, Deceased.

No. 25-4-01376-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: November 13th, 2025. Date of first publication: November 28th, 2025 Personal Representative: CHARLOTTE DEA SODERLING 703 NW 98th St. Vancouver, WA 98665 Attorney for the Personal Representative: JOSHUA J. BEAN JOSHUA J. BEAN, PLLC 4001 Main St. Suite 300 Vancouver, WA 98663 360.695.3695 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT Cause No. 25-4-01376-06 Clark County Superior Court 1200 Franklin St. Vancouver, WA 98660 564.397.2300 Signed this _ day of November, 2025. JOSHUA J. BEAN / WSBA # 42426 Attorney for Personal Representative PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) Page 2 of 2

