PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 25 4 01022 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of PHILIP B. COWAN, II, Deceased

No. 25 4 01022 06

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication: August 22, 2025 Administrator: Meghan C. Cowan Attorney for Administrator: Samantha MacBeth, WSB #59881 Address for Mailing or Service: Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, 700 Washington Street, Suite 701, Vancouver, WA 98660. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE – 1 SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C. Attorneys at Law U.S. Bank Centre, Suite 3500 1420 Fifth Avenue Seattle, WA 98101-1397 Telephone (206) 622-1711

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

August 22, 29, September 5, 2025