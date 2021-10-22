PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 21-4-01270-08

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Estate of WILLIAM A. STRODE, Deceased.

No. 21-4-01270-08

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (i) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (ii) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 22, 2021

Personal Representative: Kathryn D. Strode

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Meredith McKell Graff, Esq.

Address for Mailing or Service:

10818 NE Coxley Drive, Suite J

Vancouver, WA 98662

McKELL GRAFF, PLLC LEGAL & CONCILIATION SERVICES 10818 NE Coxley Drive, Ste J Vancouver, WA 98662-6163 Telephone – 360-694-9947 Fax – 360-694-9925 Email – lawmer@mckellgraff.com

Oct 22,29 Nov 5, 2021

