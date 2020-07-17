PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 20-4-00630-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: JOYCE ANN ALLISON, Deceased.

NO. 20-4-00630-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative(s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent(s estate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court:

07/10/2020

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 07/17/2020

DATE OF LAST PUBLICATION: 07/31/2020

Michael G. Borge, WSB#15058

Cheri Lea Allison, Personal Representative Attorney for Estate

714 SE 143rd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98683

Address for Mailing or Service:

Michael G. Borge Attorney at Law

207 E. 19th Street

Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 699-0640

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Clark County Superior Court

PO Box 5000

Vancouver, WA 98666

(360) 397-2292

Cause No.: 20-4-00630-06

Michael G. Borge Attorney at Law 207 E. 19th Street Vancouver, WA 98663

(360) 699-0640

Jul 17,24,31, 2020

Comments

comments