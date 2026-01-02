PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No.: 25-4-01618-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KARLA A. KRAGELUND, Deceased.

Case No.: 25-4-01618-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: __, 2025 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Kirstie A. Kragelund ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Jon M. Fritzler WSBA #48317 ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 11015 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Ste. D Vancouver, WA 98662-6314 COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS Superior Court of Washington AND CAUSE NUMBER: for Clark County, No. 25-4-01618-06

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Jan 2, 9, 16, 2026