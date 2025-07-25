PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No.: 25-4-00794-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re the Estate of: DOUGLAS RONALD PRINCE, Deceased.

Case No.: 25-4-00794-06

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: __July 25,2025. /s/Amy J. Cross-DeHaven Attorneys for Administrator Amy J. Cross-DeHaven, WSBA #53627 Address for Mailing or Service: Geoffrey R. Prince, Administrator c/o Amy J. Cross-DeHaven, Attorney Buchalter, A Professional Corporation 805 SW Broadway, Suite 1500 Portland, OR 97205 (503) 226-8661 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County Superior Court Case No.: 25-4-00794-06 . Presented by: /s/ Amy J. Cross-DeHaven Amy J. Cross-DeHaven, WSBA#53627 Of Attorneys for Administrator PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS – 1 CASE NO.: 25-4-00794-06 BUCHALTER 1420 FIFTH AVENUE, SUITE 3100 SEATTLE, WA 98101-1337 TELEPHONE: 206.319.7052 BN 91537646v1 07/24/2025 TEDRA PETITION TO CONTEST WILL – 1 CASE NO.: BUCHALTER 1420 FIFTH AVENUE, SUITE 3100 SEATTLE, WA 98101-1337 TELEPHONE: 206.319.7052

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 25, August 1, 8, 2025