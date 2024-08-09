PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case no. 24 4 00609 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030:

ESTATE OF ALICE L. DISTER

Case no. 24 4 00609 06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal ‎Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose ‎before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any ‎otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in ‎RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal ‎Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the ‎original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: ‎‎(1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as ‎provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of ‎the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever ‎barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective ‎as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.‎ Date of First Publication:‎ ‎, 2024‎ Personal Representative:‎ THOMAS J. DISTER Attorney for Personal Representative:‎ Seonaíd A. Barngrover Address for Mailing or Service:‎ Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, ‎700 Washington Street, Suite 701‎, Vancouver, WA 98660‎ Court of probate proceedings and case number: Clark County Washington, Case no. 24 4 00609 06

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

August 9,16,23, 2024