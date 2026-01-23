PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 22-4-00944-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re: Estate of John Leonard Sutko, Deceased.

Case No. 22-4-00944-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The above Court has appointed Steven J. Tanksley as Personal Representative of Decedent's estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent's probate and non-probate assets. Date of First Publication of this Notice: s/ Robert E. Kabacy Robert E. Kabacy; WSBA No. 23745 Attorney for Personal Representative Kell, Alterman & Runstein, L.L.P. 520 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 600 Portland, OR 97204 503-222-3531

