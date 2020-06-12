PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 20-4-00500-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re: Estate of Joan A. Regehr, Deceased.

Case No. 20-4-00500-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Carol A. James as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

s/ Robert E. Kabacy

Robert E. Kabacy; WSBA No. 23745

Attorney for Personal Representative

Kell, Alterman & Runstein, L.L.P.

520 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

503-222-3531

Email: rkabacy@kelun.com

Jun 12,19,26,2020

