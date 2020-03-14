PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 20-4-00120-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ILA LAVON MCCOURTNEY, Deceased.

Case No. 20-4-00120-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 6, 2020

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: William J. McCourtney

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Gregory J. Hall, WSBA #33417

Of LANDERHOLM, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000

P.O. Box 1086

Vancouver, WA 98666-1086

360-696-3312

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS:

Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

CAUSE NUMBER: 20-4-00120-06

Mar 6,13,21, 2020

