Port of Skamania County Request for Bids

Port of Skamania County

Stevenson Shoreline Restoration and Recreation Enhancement Project

Request for Bids

The Port of Skamania County is accepting bids for the above referenced project which will arrest 450 feet of severe bank erosion and stabilize and enhance 1,250 feet of Columbia River shoreline along the Stevenson, Washington waterfront, extending the shoreline on average 78 feet to the South. An estimated 35,000 cubic yards of rock and soil will be placed to restore the shoreline and aquatic habitats. The project area totals 17.9 acres and is located between points 45.6195 N, 121.8817 W and 45.6930 N, 121.8779 W within the city limits Section 31, T.3N. , R.8E.

The work shall be completed between August 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. Interested contractors are strongly encouraged to attend the pre-bid site visit at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Bidders may obtain Project Documents electronically from the Port of Skamania County by emailingport@portofskamania.org. Hard copies can be obtained from the Port office located at 212 SW Cascade Avenue in Stevenson, Washington (cost is $0.01 per page for black and white copies; $0.05 per page for color).

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, addressed to Port of Skamania County and hand delivered to 212 SW Cascade Avenue, or mailed to PO Box 1099, Stevenson, Washington 98648 and shall be plainly marked on the outside as “Bid for Stevenson Shoreline Restoration and Recreation Enhancement Project Stevenson Waterfront, Stevenson, WA.” Bid documents may also be scanned and attached to an email to port@portofskamania.org with “Bid for Stevenson Shoreline Restoration and Recreation Enhancement Project Stevenson Waterfront, Stevenson, WA” in the subject line. Bids must be delivered to the below address no later than 4:00 pm on July 6, 2017.

Attention: Pat Albaugh, Executive Director

PO Box 1099 (mail)

212 SW Cascade Avenue (physical)

Stevenson, Washington 98648

Pre-Bid Site Visit

A pre-bid site visit/inspection is scheduled for 10:00 am on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Port of Skamania office located at 212 SW Cascade Ave, Stevenson, Washington. Bidder attendance is considered essential and strongly encouraged.

The Port reserves the right to reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements and may reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding of the Port it is in the public interest to do so. To be considered, bids must contain a statement of resident bidder status as defined in RCW 39.04.380.

