PORT OF WOODLAND INVITATION FOR PROPOSALS

PW-2024-26

Project: 100 Davidson Ave. – Fire Station Revitalization Project Publish Date: January 1, 2025 Pre-Bid Conference: (optional) January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM at 100 Davidson Avenue, Woodland, WA Submittal Due Date: February 13, 2025 by 2 PM Proposals for the 100 Davidson Avenue – Fire Station Revitalization Project for the Port of Woodland will be received in pdf format at pharbison@portofwoodland.com until 2:00 p.m. (PST), February 13, 2025. Proposals received after this time will not be accepted. Proposals will only be accepted via email. Mailed and facsimile bids will not be accepted. The work on this project includes, but is not limited to the following: * Coordinate with the Fire Station Redevelopment Advisory Committee, through the Port of Woodland, on the needs and wants for the building * Preliminary assessments and feasibility studies of potential uses * Detailed assessments of the structural, seismic and permitting requirements for the proposed uses * Final report to the Committee and associated boards Please refer to the link below for access to the following documents made part of this invitation to bid: https://portofwoodland.com/work-with-us/ .

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Jan 10, 2025