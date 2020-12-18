ORDER FOR PROTECTION (ORRTPO) # 20-2-07807-06

ORDER FOR PROTECTION (ORRTPO)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

#20-2-07807-06

Tanja R. Luckey 04/26/1974 Petitioner

vs.

Matthew W. Mahl 03/21/1974 Respondent.

The Order for Protection issued on 12/01/2020 is effective on 12/01/2020 for two years. The respondent is prohibited from coming within 500 of the petitioner herself, daughter Hailey Skinner, their residents or workplace, and pets. It is ordered that the clerk shall forward a copy of this order on or before the next judicial day to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Petitioner shall serve this order by publication and file proof of publication. Signed by the Judge/Court Commissioner Presented by: Tanja R. Luckey Petitioner

Dec 18,25, 2020 Jan 1, 2021

