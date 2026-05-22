NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 26-4-00276-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Estate of: MICHAEL ROBERT SCHMIDT, Deceased.

No. 26-4-00276-06

The Personal Administratrix named below has been appointed as Personal Administratrix of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Administratrix, or the Personal Administratrix’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Administratrix served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: May 22, 2026 Personal Administratrix: MARIE ANN SKELTON Attorney for Personal Administratrix: PHILIP R. ANDREWS Andrews Terry Jeffers LLP Address of Attorney: 2220 H Street Vancouver, WA, 98663 Court Where Probate Proceedings Were Commenced: Clark County Superior Court Clark County Courthouse 12th Street and Franklin Vancouver, WA 98660 Cause Number: 26-4-00276-06 ANDREWS TERRY JEFFERS LLP 2220 H Street Vancouver, WA 98663 Telephone: (360) 213.2040 | Facsimile: (360) 213.2030 Page 1 of 1– NOTICE TO CREDITORS

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 22, 29, June 5, 2026