Notice to Creditors No. 25-4-01071-06

Notice to Creditors

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

PROBATE DEPARTMENT

In the Matter of the Estate of Brian Roth, Deceased.

No. 25-4-01071-06

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

Notice is hereby given that Corey Roth has been appointed as the personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned personal representative in care of the undersigned attorney at: 201 NE Park Plaza Dr Ste 200 Vancouver WA 98684, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Date published _. Corey Roth Personal Representative Meredith L Williamson (WSBA 58860) NW Estate Law, LLC Attorney for Personal Representative 1865 NW 169th Pl Ste 202 Beaverton, OR 97006.

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Nov 14,21,28, 2025