NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 26-4-00913-06

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020 & .030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of FREDERICK ELLIOTT JR (a.k.a. FREDERICK ELLIOTT), Deceased.

Case No. 26-4-00913-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitation, serve their claims, in the form and manner set forth in RCW 11.40.070, on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.051, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: July 20, 2026 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 24, 2026 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Cathy Bloss Sheryl Manley, Attorney Dixon Law PLLC PO Box 1777 1706 W. Main St., Suite 103 Battle Ground, WA 98604 Phone: (360) 608-7508

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 24, 31, Aug 7, 2026