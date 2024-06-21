NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NO. 23-4-01431-06

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

(RCW 11.40.150)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON

In the Matter of the Estate of AURELIA G. STEWART, Deceased.

NO. 23-4-01431-06

)))))))) The Personal Representative of the Estate of AURELIA G. STEWART, BRENDA VELASQUEZ, has been removed as Personal Representative by Court Order entered on March 19, 2024. CECILIA VELAZQUEZ has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of the Estate of AURELIA G. STEWART by Court Order entered on March 19, 2024. //////////// DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE WITH CLERK OF THE COURT: June 14, 2024 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 21, 2024 CECILIA VELAZQUEZ, Personal Representative c/o ADRIANNA M. ANDERSON, Attorney for the Estate JACKSON, JACKSON, & KURTZ, INC., P.S. P.O. Box 340 Battle Ground, WA 98604 Phone: (360) 687-7106 FAX: (360) 687-3121 NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE (RCW 11.40.150) JACKSON, JACKSON & KURTZ, INC. PS ATTORNEYS AT LAW 704 East Main Street, Suite 102, P. O. Box 340 Battle Ground, Washington 98604 (360) 687-7106

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

June 21,28, 2024