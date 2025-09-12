NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN LOT 6

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Clark County Tax Parcel No.: 986062-059

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 19th day of September, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at or inside the main entrance to the Clark County Courthouse, at 1200 Franklin Street, in the City of Vancouver, County of Clark, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Clark, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 6 OF KKWZ ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK “312” OF PLATS, PAGE 229, RECORDS OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON. The postal address of which is more commonly known as: 6025 NE 45th Court, Vancouver, WA 98661 Clark County Tax Parcel No.: 986062-059, which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 21, 2023, recorded June 27, 2023, under Auditor’s File No. 6127632, records of Clark County, Washington, from Ferrer Home Construction, LLC as Grantor, to Clark County Title Company as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of ROKAB Investments, LLC, as to a 300/465 undivided interest, and Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Rolland J. Bahnmiller as to a 165/465 undivided interest, as Beneficiary. II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. The default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: Balloon Payment: Entire balance of principal and interest was due on June 26, 2024. Property Taxes: Delinquent real estate taxes for 2023 in the amount of $199.00, plus interest and penalties. Delinquent real estate taxes for 2024 in the amount of $1,727.51, plus interest and penalties. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: principal balance of $465,000.00, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 26th day of June, 2023, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 19th day of September, 2025. The defaults referred to in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs, and fees thereafter due, must be cured by the 8th day of September, 2025, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 8th day of September, 2025, (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, advances, costs, and fees thereafter due, are cured, and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 8th day of September, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor-in-interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor-in-interest at the following addresses: Ferrer Home Construction LLC Ferrer Home Construction LLC Attn: Geoff Kane (Guarantor) Attn: Geoff Kane (Guarantor) 303 E 16th St, Suite 209 6025 NE 45th Court Vancouver, WA 98663 Vancouver, WA 98661 Ferrer Home Construction LLC Attn: Geoff Kane (Guarantor) 11983 SW Lynnfield Ln Portland, OR 97225 by both first class and certified mail, on the 21st day of March, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee. The written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, on the 26th day of March, 2025, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such posting. VII. The Trustee, whose name and address is set forth below, will provide in writing to anyone requesting it a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants and tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants and tenants by summary proceedings under the unlawful detainer act, chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. XI. NOTICE TO GUARANTOR(S) Pursuant to RCW 61.24.042, if you are a guarantor, (1) the guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the deed of trust; (2) the guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) the guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, the guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs. DATED: June 6, 2025. TRUSTEE: INGRAM, ZELASKO & GOODWIN, LLP Zachary D. Edwards, WSBA #44862 Address: 120 East First Street Aberdeen, WA 98520 Telephone: (360) 533-2865 STATE OF WASHINGTON ) SS GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY ) On this day personally appeared before me, ZACHARY D. EDWARDS, to me known to be the individual described herein and who executed the within and foregoing instrument and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned. GIVEN under my hand and official seal on June 6, 2025. Carlene Kuhn NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington residing at Aberdeen 4

