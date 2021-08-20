NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-01316-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THOMAS NICHOLS, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 20-4-01316-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Estate of Thomas Nichols, Sunset Guardians, P.S., in its capacity as Guardian of the above guardianship estate, has privately negotiated the sale of real estate, that is part of the guardianship estate, to Sharon and Ian Purdue. The real estate is located at 817 NE 130TH ST, VANCOUVER, WA 98685. The abbreviated legal description is: KNOLLRIDGE NORTH LOT 12. The Assessor’s tax account number is 118106024. The proposed sale price is $416,000.00. Application to confirm this sale will be made on September 3, 2021 Any competing offers or bids, with respect to the above-described property, must be received by the Guardian’s attorney, at the address listed below, on or before August 31. 2021 to the Guardian’s attorney as noted below.

Jennifer Nugent Law, PLLC

502 East McLoughlin Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98663

Phone: 360-567-7599

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Guardian

Aug 20, 2021

