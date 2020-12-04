NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-00510-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF AUDREY O. BURRES, An Incapacitated Person.

No. 20-4-00510-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Estate of Audrey O. Burres, Sunset Guardians, P.S., in its capacity as Guardian of the above guardianship estate, has negotiated the sale of real estate, that is part of the guardianship estate, to Donald James England and Stephany Ann England. The real estate is located at 1814 229th Pl., Ocean Park, WA 98631. The abbreviated legal description is: KLIPSAN WOODS EAST, LOT 18; PLUS 1/39TH INT TR A; JTWROS. The Assessor’s tax account number is 74028000018. The proposed sale price is $165,000.00 Application to confirm this sale will be made at a hearing before the Honorable Gregory Gonzales on December 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Any competing offers or bids, with respect to the above-described property, must be received by the Guardian’s attorney, at the address listed below, on or before December 16, 2020.

Jennifer Nugent Law, PLLC

904 Esther Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

Phone: 360-567-7599

Dated this 27th day of November, 2020

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Guardian

Dec 4, 2020

