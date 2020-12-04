NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF AUDREY O. BURRES, An Incapacitated Person.
No. 20-4-00510-06
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Estate of Audrey O. Burres, Sunset Guardians, P.S., in its capacity as Guardian of the above guardianship estate, has negotiated the sale of real estate, that is part of the guardianship estate, to Donald James England and Stephany Ann England. The real estate is located at 1814 229th Pl., Ocean Park, WA 98631. The abbreviated legal description is: KLIPSAN WOODS EAST, LOT 18; PLUS 1/39TH INT TR A; JTWROS. The Assessor’s tax account number is 74028000018. The proposed sale price is $165,000.00 Application to confirm this sale will be made at a hearing before the Honorable Gregory Gonzales on December 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Any competing offers or bids, with respect to the above-described property, must be received by the Guardian’s attorney, at the address listed below, on or before December 16, 2020.
Jennifer Nugent Law, PLLC
904 Esther Street, Vancouver, WA 98660
Phone: 360-567-7599
Dated this 27th day of November, 2020
Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833
Attorney for the Guardian
Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 904 Esther Street Vancouver, WA 98660 360-567-7599
Dec 4, 2020
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-00510-06
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY