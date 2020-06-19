NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 19-4-01275-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF PATRICIA MCCOLE,

An Incapacitated Person.

No. 19-4-01275-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guardian of the Estate of Patricia McCole, Cheri Allen, in her capacity as Guardian of the above guardianship estate, has negotiated the sale of real estate, that is part of the guardianship estate, to Cara Stevens. The real estate is located at 1305 144th Lane, Long Beach, WA 98631. The abbreviated legal description is: OCEANSIDE Lot 1-4 Block 14. The Assessor’s tax account number is 74049014001. The proposed sale price is $355,000.00 Application to confirm this sale will be made at a hearing before the Honorable John Fairgrieve on July 10, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Any competing offers or bids, with respect to the above-described property, must be received by the Guardian’s attorney, at the address listed below, on or before July 3, 2020.

Jennifer Nugent Law, PLLC

904 Esther Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

Phone: 360-567-7599

Dated this 12th day of June, 2020

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Guardian

