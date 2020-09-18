NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 20-4-00326-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Guardianship of: MICHAEL A. LUPO, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 20-4-00326-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sean Williams, Full Guardian of the Estate for Michael A. Lupo, has privately negotiated the sale of real property in the guardianship estate to Dennis W. Dummer and Karen D. Dummer. The real property is commonly known as 2745 N North Bank Road, Otis, OR 97368. The legal description is as follows:

Beginning at a 5/8 inch iron rod from which the quarter corner common to Sections 33 and 34, Township 6 South, Range 10 West, Willamette Meridian, Lincoln County, Oregon, bears West 975.44 feet (West 993.9 feet) and North 719.43 feet (North 719.7 feet), said point also being the Northeast corner of that property described in Book 245, page 177, of the Microfilm Records of Lincoln County, Oregon, and on the South line of that property described in Book 266, page 2034, of the Microfilm Records of Lincoln County, Oregon; thence North 89 deg. 57’ 17” East 200.68 feet (East 200.00 feet) along said South Line of that property described in the Book 266, page 2034, South 816.02 (South 901 feet) along the West line of said property described in Book 85, page 1698, to a 5/8 inch iron rod on the North line of North Bank Road; thence South 79 deg. 18’ 18” West 203.40 feet (Southwesterly 201 feet) along said North Bank Road to a 5/8 inch iron rod at the Southwest corner of said property described in Book 245, page 178; thence North 0deg. 03’ 17” West 853.61 feet (North) along the East line of said property described in book 245, page 178, to the point of beginning, lying in the Southwest quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 10 West, Willamette Meridian, Lincoln County, Oregon

The proposed sale price is $176,250. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after September 8, 2020, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after September 30, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before September 27, 2020.

DATED this 8th day of September 2020.

s/ Gabrielle D. Richards

Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1220 Main Street, Suite 400

B: 503-444-3449

F: 503-296-5834

gabby@cascadialawyers.com

Attorney for Guardian

Sep 18, 2020

